Arvid Soderblom News: Takes overtime loss

Soderblom stopped 38 of 41 shots in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Predators.

The game was closer than it should have been, thanks to an excellent game from Soderblom, as the Blackhawks were outshot 41-19. However, the 25-year-old netminder had no answer for Steven Stamkos, who scored three times on seven shots and could have had another goal had it not been played by a high stick. Soderblom has at least kept the Blackhawks competitive despite going 1-3-4 over his last eight outings. He's now at an 8-15-7 record for the season while managing a 3.05 GAA and a .905 save percentage over 31 appearances. He's expected to share the goaltending duties with Spencer Knight the rest of the way, and so far, it's shaking out as a true goalie rotation. That would line up Knight for Monday's game in Colorado, while Soderblom gets a more favorable matchup Thursday in San Jose.