Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine against Dallas
Soderblom will start Sunday's road game against Dallas, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Spencer Knight (illness) is unavailable for a second consecutive game Sunday, so Soderblom will start for the third time in the Blackhawks' last four matchups. Across his last two outings, he's gone 1-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .905 save percentage.
