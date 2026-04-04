Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine Saturday
Soderblom will guard the road crease in Saturday's matchup against the Kraken, per Vinnie Parise of The Hockey News.
With the Blackhawks eliminated from postseason contention, Soderblom will draw his second consecutive appearance to give Spencer Knight an extended rest. Overall, the 26-year-old Soderblom has a 7-12-3 record, a 3.82 GAA and an .880 save percentage across 24 outings this season. He'll face off against the Kraken, who currently rank 26th in the NHL with 2.80 goals per game this season.
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