Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine Sunday

Soderblom will protect the road goal versus the Ducks on Sunday, Ben Pope of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Soderblom will start in the second half of a back-to-back after Petr Mrazek gets the nod Saturday against the Kings. Soderblom is 0-1-1 with five goals allowed on 56 shots over his first two appearances of the season. He recently missed two games due to an illness before backing up Mrazek in the Blackhawks' visits to Colorado and San Jose.