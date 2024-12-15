Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine Sunday

Soderblom will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Soderblom allowed five goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders before being pulled in the third period. He has a 2-7-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Drew Commesso played in Saturday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey.