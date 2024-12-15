Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Soderblom will patrol the home crease against the Islanders on Sunday, per Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Soderblom allowed five goals on 19 shots in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders before being pulled in the third period. He has a 2-7-1 record with a 2.74 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 10 appearances this season. Soderblom will get the second half of Chicago's back-to-back after Drew Commesso played in Saturday's 4-1 loss to New Jersey.

