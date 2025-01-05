Fantasy Hockey
Arvid Soderblom headshot

Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 5, 2025

Soderblom will protect the home net against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Soderblom is coming off a 38-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He has a 6-9-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 23rd in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 7-4 to Washington on Saturday.

Arvid Soderblom
Chicago Blackhawks
More Stats & News
