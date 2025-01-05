Arvid Soderblom News: Tending twine Sunday

Soderblom will protect the home net against the Rangers on Sunday, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Soderblom is coming off a 38-save performance in Friday's 4-2 win over Montreal. He has a 6-9-1 record with a 2.73 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 17 appearances this season. The Rangers sit 23rd in the league with 2.82 goals per game in 2024-25 and lost 7-4 to Washington on Saturday.