Atro Leppanen News: Signs entry-level contract

Leppanen inked a one-year, entry-level contract with the Oilers on Sunday that will cover the 2025-26 campaign.

Although Leppanen was never drafted by an NHL club, the 26-year-old is coming off a fantastic campaign in Finland's Liiga. He had 21 goals and 63 points in 60 regular-season appearances with Vaasa in 2024-25, which broke the league's record for points by a defenseman. Leppanen will battle for a roster spot with the Oilers during training camp.