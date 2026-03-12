Austin Watson News: Sent back down
Watson was reassigned to AHL Grand Rapids on Thursday.
Watson served as extra emergency depth up front for the Red Wings but ultimately didn't need to suit up versus the Lightning on Thursday. If Detroit's injury issues persist, Watson would be a top candidate for another recall.
