Austin Watson News: Summoned from Grand Rapids
Watson was recalled from AHL Grand Rapids on Tuesday on an emergency basis.
Watson had a brief stint with the Red Wings earlier in the campaign, but he did not appear in any games. The 34-year-old winger has put up 11 goals, 19 points, 123 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 39 appearances with the minor-league squad in 2025-26.
