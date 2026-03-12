Austin Watson News: Up from AHL
Watson was called up by the Red Wings under emergency conditions Thursday.
Watson has 11 goals, 20 points and 137 PIM in 48 appearances with AHL Grand Rapids in 2025-26. The 34-year-old has participated in 528 career NHL regular-season games, but he hasn't played at the top level this campaign.
