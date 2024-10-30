Austin Watson News: Up from minors

Watson was recalled by the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Watson has six assists and 19 PIM in seven appearances with AHL Grand Rapids in 2024-25. He's a veteran of 516 career NHL regular-season outings, recording 60 goals, 118 points and 707 PIM. Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Winnipeg due to the flu, so Watson might draw into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity if Tarasenko is unavailable.