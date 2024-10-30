Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Austin Watson headshot

Austin Watson News: Up from minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 30, 2024

Watson was recalled by the Red Wings on Wednesday.

Watson has six assists and 19 PIM in seven appearances with AHL Grand Rapids in 2024-25. He's a veteran of 516 career NHL regular-season outings, recording 60 goals, 118 points and 707 PIM. Vladimir Tarasenko is expected to be a game-time decision for Wednesday's tilt against Winnipeg due to the flu, so Watson might draw into the lineup in a bottom-six capacity if Tarasenko is unavailable.

Austin Watson
Detroit Red Wings
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now