Auston Matthews Injury: Doubtful for Tuesday

Matthews (upper body) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against Ottawa, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews has missed the last three games and didn't participate in Monday's practice. He has amassed five goals, 11 points, 56 shots on net and 19 blocked shots through 13 outings this season. With Max Pacioretty (lower body) joining Matthews on the injured reserve list, Connor Dewar could make his season debut versus the Senators on Tuesday.