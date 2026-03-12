Auston Matthews Injury: Exits Thursday's game

Matthews (lower body) won't finish Thursday's game versus the Ducks.

Matthews took a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas in the second period. The 28-year-old Matthews was able to end his 12-game goal drought with a power-play tally prior to his exit, but the injury is now a much more significant concern. More should be known about Matthews' status prior to Toronto's weekend back-to-back with games in Buffalo on Saturday and in Minnesota on Sunday.