Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews Injury: Making progress, but not ready

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 1, 2025 at 9:43am

Matthews (upper body) took part in Wednesday's practice, but he won't play Thursday versus the Islanders, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Although Matthews is making progress, there isn't a timetable for his return. Thursday will mark his sixth straight game on the shelf, and that's in addition to the nine outings he missed from Nov. 5-27 due to the same injury. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 appearances in 2024-25.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now