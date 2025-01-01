Auston Matthews Injury: Making progress, but not ready

Matthews (upper body) took part in Wednesday's practice, but he won't play Thursday versus the Islanders, per Dave McCarthy of NHL.com.

Although Matthews is making progress, there isn't a timetable for his return. Thursday will mark his sixth straight game on the shelf, and that's in addition to the nine outings he missed from Nov. 5-27 due to the same injury. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 appearances in 2024-25.