Auston Matthews Injury: Missing rest of season
Matthews (knee/quad) sustained a Grade 3 MCL tear and a quadriceps contusion Thursday versus the Ducks. He will be reevaluated in two weeks, but he has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.
Matthews took a knee-on-knee hit from Radko Gudas, and it will be enough to end the Toronto captain's campaign. The Maple Leafs haven't been mathematically eliminated from the playoff race yet, but it's hard to see a path forward for them to get there without Matthews. He ends the campaign with 27 goals and 53 points over 60 appearances, his lowest scoring numbers in any of his 10 NHL campaigns. It's unclear if he'll be cleared in time to have the option to represent Team USA at the IIHF World Championship.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Auston Matthews See More
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Landing Versatility in Hot Streaks4 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Trade Deadline Rundown4 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?4 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 49 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Saturday, February 2813 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Auston Matthews See More