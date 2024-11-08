Auston Matthews Injury: Not at optional skate Friday
Matthews (upper body) was unavailable for Friday's optional skate, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.
Matthews missed Tuesday's game versus Boston and has not practiced since then, putting his status for Friday's game versus Detroit in serious doubt. Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season, as the superstar center has gotten off to a slow start.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now