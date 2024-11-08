Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews Injury: Not at optional skate Friday

November 8, 2024

Matthews (upper body) was unavailable for Friday's optional skate, according to Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun.

Matthews missed Tuesday's game versus Boston and has not practiced since then, putting his status for Friday's game versus Detroit in serious doubt. Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 games this season, as the superstar center has gotten off to a slow start.

