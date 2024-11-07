Auston Matthews Injury: Not at practice Thursday
Matthews (upper body) was a non-participant at practice Thursday, Jonas Siegel of The Athletic reports.
Matthews missed Tuesday's game against Boston and has to be considered questionable at best for Friday's game against Detroit, as well as Saturday's tilt at home versus Montreal. The three-time Rocket Richard Trophy winner, Matthews is off to a slow start with only five goals and 11 points in 13 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now