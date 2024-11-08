Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews Injury: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 8, 2024

Coach Craig Berube said that Matthews (upper body) would not be available for Friday's home game versus Detroit. according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Matthews has been unable to practice the last two days, so it's no surprise that he won't be in the lineup Friday. He has to be considered doubtful for Saturday's game against Montreal. The reigning Rocket Richard Trophy winner has only five goals in 13 games this season.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
