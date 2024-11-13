Auston Matthews Injury: Not skating

Matthews (upper body) has not skated since the weekend and remains in Toronto, meaning he'll miss Wednesday's game against the Capitals, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Matthews was last reported on the ice Saturday, so he does not appear to be trending in the right direction. His absence will reach five games Wednesday, and at this point, he's questionable at best to play Saturday versus the Oilers. The Maple Leafs have just five games over the next 15 days, so there should be plenty of chances for him to get into a full practice ahead of his eventual return.