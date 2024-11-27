Auston Matthews Injury: Not yet ready to return
Matthews (upper body) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Panthers, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.
Matthews remains on injured reserve due to his upper-body injury, but he resumed skating Saturday and participated in Tuesday's practice session. However, he'll be unavailable for a ninth consecutive game Wednesday, as he still needs to skate a few more times before he's cleared for game action. The 27-year-old will be in the mix to return Saturday against the Lightning, but it's not yet clear whether he'll be able to do so.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now