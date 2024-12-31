Auston Matthews Injury: Placed on injured reserve

Matthews (upper body) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Matthews had already been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Islanders despite being a partial participant in Monday's practice session. Tuesday's absence will mark the fifth consecutive game he's missed, so he'll be able to return at any point, but his move to injured reserve frees up a roster spot since Oliver Ekman-Larsson (illness) and Pontus Holmberg (illness) have both been ruled out against the Islanders. Whether Matthews will be available for Thursday's rematch against the Islanders remains to be seen.