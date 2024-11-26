Auston Matthews Injury: Practices Tuesday, nearing return

Matthews (upper body) practiced Tuesday and could return to the lineup soon, David Alter of The Hockey News reports.

Matthews centered a line between William Nylander and Pontus Holmberg during Tuesday's session. The 27-year-old Matthews has missed the last eight games. Still, it's unclear if he will return to the lineup Wednesday against Florida. According to Nick Barden of The Hockey News. Matthews will evaluate how he feels following Tuesday's practice before making any decisions.