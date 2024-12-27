Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews Injury: Ruled out next two games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 27, 2024 at 9:08am

Matthews (upper body) is not at practice and will not be in the lineup Friday or Saturday, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Matthews will miss his third straight game Friday when the Maple Leafs travel to Detroit, as well as Saturday's tilt versus Washington. Matthews missed nine games in November with the same injury. He has 11 goals and 23 points in 24 games this season. Toronto's next game will be Dec. 31 at home versus the Islanders.

