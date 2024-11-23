Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews Injury: Skates ahead of practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 23, 2024 at 8:48am

Matthews (upper body) skated before Saturday's practice, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Matthews had not been seen skating since Nov. 10, making this an encouraging development. He left before Saturday's practice started, which probably means he won't play in Sunday's tilt against Utah. Still, Matthews could suit up in Wednesday's matchup versus Florida. He has missed the last seven games. Matthews has five goals and 11 points in 13 contests this campaign.

