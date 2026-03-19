Auston Matthews Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Matthews underwent successful MCL knee repair surgery Thursday.

Matthews had already been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to a Grade 3 MCL tear and quadriceps contusion, and he has a recovery timetable of approximately 12 weeks following Thursday's procedure. The 28-year-old finished his 2025-26 campaign with 27 goals, 26 assists, 81 blocked shots, 42 hits and 18 PIM while averaging 20:48 of ice time. Given his return timetable, it seems unlikely that Matthews will be an option for Team USA at the IIHF World Championship, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for training camp ahead of the 2026-27 NHL campaign.