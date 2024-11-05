Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews Injury: Won't be available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 5, 2024

Matthews is day-to-day with an upper-body injury and will miss Tuesday's divisional matchup against the Bruins.

It's unclear when Matthews picked up the injury, but he'll miss at least one game. The star center has produced five goals and six assists over 13 outings this season. Max Domi will slot in on the top line between Matthew Knies and Mitch Marner as a result of Matthews' absence.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now