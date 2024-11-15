Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews Injury: Won't play versus Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Matthews (upper body) will not be in the lineup against the Oilers on Saturday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Matthews will miss his sixth straight contest as he continues to be hampered by an upper-body issue. The Leafs have soldiered on in his absence, going 4-1-0 without their world-class center. Max Domi has been slotting into the first-line center role without Matthews in the lineup but could drop back down to the third line or shift to wing when Matthews returns.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
