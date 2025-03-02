Auston Matthews News: Achieves pair of milestones Sunday

Matthews delivered a goal on a team-high six shots and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 overtime win over Pittsburgh.

In addition to extending his point streak (two goals, 11 helpers) to nine games, Matthews reached the 700-point mark in his 607th career game. The star center's marker at 4:08 of the second period was his 390th NHL goal, which puts him second in Maple Leafs history behind Mats Sundin (420) and ahead of Darryl Sittler (389). Matthews has provided 22 goals, 29 assists and a plus-4 rating through 45 outings in 2024-25. The 27-year-old will have a strong chance at extending his point streak to 10 games Monday against a San Jose club that allows 3.70 goals per game this season, the worst mark in the league.