Auston Matthews News: Assists on both goals in loss

Matthews registered two assists, four shots on net, five blocked shots, two PIM and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Matthews has three multi-point efforts over five outings since he returned from an upper-body injury. The center's helper on a William Nylander tally in the second period was his first power-play point since his return. Matthews is up to 18 points (five on the power play), 74 shots, 30 blocks and a plus-2 rating through 18 appearances this season.