Auston Matthews News: Collects two points

Matthews scored a power-play goal on four shots, added an assist and blocked four shots in Thursday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Sharks.

Matthews has five goals and five helpers over his last seven outings, with seven of those 10 points coming on the power play. The 27-year-old center has had a down year by virtually every metric, though time lost to injuries is a factor. He's still at a strong 28 goals, 38 helpers, 227 shots on net, 74 blocks and an even plus-minus rating over 57 appearances, but his 12.3 shooting percentage is the second-lowest of his career.