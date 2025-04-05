Auston Matthews News: Crosses 30-goal, 70-point marks

Matthews scored a goal on four shots and added an assist in Saturday's 5-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Matthews' contributions came on the Maple Leafs' last two goals of the game. He reached the 70-point mark with a helper on William Nylander's second tally before hitting the 30-goal threshold with 3:33 left in the contest. Matthews has been excellent lately with seven goals and 15 points over his last 11 contests, though this has been a bit of a down year for him overall. It's certainly not a bad campaign -- in addition to 71 points, he's recorded 244 shots, 80 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating over 61 appearances.