Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: First game-winner of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Matthews scored the game-winning goal Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime victory over the Devils.

Matthews has 29 points (19 goals, 10 assists) in 20 career games against the Devils. He raced in on a breakaway 2:51 into overtime and lifted the puck over Jacob Markstrom for his first game-winning goal of the season. Matthews has 19 points, including 10 goals, and 23 shots in 19 games. He has eight points (four goals, four assists) in six games since his return from injury.

