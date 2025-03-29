Auston Matthews News: Four-game, seven-point streak

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win over the Kings on Saturday.

His goal came while shorthanded in the third period, tying the score at 1-1. It was Matthews' second career shortie and his second this season. He got his first in a 7-3 win at Montreal on Jan. 18. Matthews has seven points (two goals, five assists) during a four-game scoring streak. He has 68 points in 58 games this season, earning his eighth straight season of producing better than a point per game. Sidney Crosby now holds the record for consecutive point-per-game (or better) campaigns with 20.