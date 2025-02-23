Auston Matthews News: Generates assist Sunday

Matthews registered an assist and four shots on goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Matthews' point streak is up to six games, during which he's racked up a goal and eight assists. He had a helper on Jake McCabe's second-period go-ahead goal in this contests. The lack of goals is unusual for Matthews, but it's good to see him remain productive while potentially showcasing a bit more playmaking. The 27-year-old is in his ninth campaign and has 21 goals, 26 assists, 167 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 42 appearances. This would be just the second time in his career he ends up with more assists than goals in a season if he doesn't start lighting the lamp at a higher pace.