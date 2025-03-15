Auston Matthews News: Gets 24th goal in loss

Matthews scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Ottawa.

The goal was a gimme, but they all count. Matthews put the Leafs up 2-1 in the second period after intercepting the puck after Linus Ullmark misplayed the puck when he was attempting to clear it. The sniper put the puck into the open net. Matthews has 24 goals and 33 assists in 51 games this season. Sure, that's disappointing to fantasy managers, but the pivot can explode offensively in any game.