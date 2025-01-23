Auston Matthews News: Goal streak reaches five games
Matthews scored a goal and took six shots in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Matthews missed six games between Dec. 21 and Jan. 2 with an upper-body injury, but he's been nothing short of spectacular since stepping back on the ice. He's on a five-game goalscoring run and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last 10 outings, recording nine goals and 15 total points in that stretch.
