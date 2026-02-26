Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Longest assist streak of career

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2026

Matthews picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers.

Matthews' assist streak now stands at five games and five assists. It matches the longest assist streak of his career. Matthews has gone six games without a goal (17 shots), and he has just one snipe in his last 10 games (one goal, seven assists).

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Auston Matthews See More
