Auston Matthews News: Longest assist streak of career
Matthews picked up an assist Thursday in a 5-1 loss to the Panthers.
Matthews' assist streak now stands at five games and five assists. It matches the longest assist streak of his career. Matthews has gone six games without a goal (17 shots), and he has just one snipe in his last 10 games (one goal, seven assists).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Auston Matthews See More
-
General NHL Article
2026 Olympics Hockey: 20 NHL Players Whose Stock Rose the Most From Milan3 days ago
-
NHL Trade Tips
NHL Trade Tips: Pre-Deadline Advice3 days ago
-
NHL Picks
2026 Winter Olympics Men's Hockey Quarterfinals: Gold Medal Odds & Expert Picks9 days ago
-
DraftKings NHL
2026 Olympics Men's Hockey DFS: Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 1215 days ago
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Rest, Refuel and Plot17 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Auston Matthews See More