Auston Matthews News: Massive impact in return

Matthews (upper body) scored a goal and had two assists Saturday in a 6-4 win over the Bruins.

Matthews had missed six games due to an upper-body injury, but he looked as fast and dominant as he's been all season. And he willingly took and gave out body contact without any concern. Still, after the game, coach Craig Berube told reporters "We definitely have to manage him and get him to a point where he's fully healthy. Whether that's a bit of time off I don't know." Matthews needs to be in your lineup stat, but watch for some load management going forward. It sure sounds like he'll be rested for maintenance at times to make sure he's sound for the postseason.