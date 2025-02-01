Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Nets 300th assist in just 599 games

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 1, 2025

Matthews delivered two assists in a 4-3 win over Edmonton.

Matthews earned his 300th career assist in his 599th game played to become the fourth American player in NHL history to reach 300 goals and 300 assists prior to his 600th game. He joined Brett Hull (765 points; 450 goals, 315 assists in 599 games), Pat LaFontaine (689 points; 343 goals and 346 assists in 599 games) and Joe Mullen (671 points; 315 goals and 356 assists in 599 games). Matthews sits with 20 goals and 20 assists, along with 148 shots, in 37 games this season.

