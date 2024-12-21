Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Nets PP goal Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 21, 2024

Matthews scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.

Matthews doubled Toronto's lead in the early stages of the first period with a wrister following set-ups from William Nylander and Mitch Marner, and that goal allowed the star playmaker to extend his point streak to four games. The 27-year-old missed time this season due to an upper-body injury that caused him to miss nine straight contests between Nov. 5 and Nov. 27, but he's been on a tear since then with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 11 appearances since returning to the ice.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now