Auston Matthews News: Nets PP goal Friday
Matthews scored a power-play goal in Friday's 6-3 win over the Sabres.
Matthews doubled Toronto's lead in the early stages of the first period with a wrister following set-ups from William Nylander and Mitch Marner, and that goal allowed the star playmaker to extend his point streak to four games. The 27-year-old missed time this season due to an upper-body injury that caused him to miss nine straight contests between Nov. 5 and Nov. 27, but he's been on a tear since then with 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 11 appearances since returning to the ice.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now