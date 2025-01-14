Auston Matthews News: Nine points in last six games

Matthews scored Toronto's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Dallas.

He opened the scoring with a rip high blocker on Jake Oettinger that was impossible to stop. Matthews has nine points (four goals, five assists) in his last six games since he returned from injury. That increases his season total to 15 goals, 17 assists and 116 shots in 30 games. You can expect Matthews' goal scoring to further increase given his somewhat flat 12.9 shooting percentage, which is below his 16.0 career mark. Buckle up.