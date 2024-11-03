Auston Matthews News: Sends power-play helper

Matthews produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Wild.

Matthews has six points over his last five games, but his helper Sunday was his first power-play contribution in that span. The center is up to 11 points, 56 shots on net, 19 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 13 contests overall. Matthews hasn't quite found his finishing touch, but he's still putting well over four shots on net per game, so there's no reason to be worried about his scoring.