Auston Matthews News: Seven points in last five games

Matthews delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-2 loss to the Predators.

Matthews has seven points (four goals, three assists) and 21 shots in his last five games and 63 points, including 27 snipes, and 221 shots in 55 contests this season. The superstar is having a down year by his standards, but Matthews is still cruising at a 90-plus point pace. And he still has 22 points on the power play after averaging 29 over the previous three seasons. That's valuable.