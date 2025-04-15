Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Sixth fastest to 400 NHL goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 15, 2025 at 7:22pm

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-0 win over Buffalo on Tuesday.

It was Matthews' 400th career goal in his 628th game. He's the second Leafs player to hit that mark with the franchise; Mats Sundin was the first. He's also the sixth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 400 goals. Who's ahead of him? Wayne Gretzky (436), Mike Bossy (506), Mario Lemieux (508), Brett Hull (520) and Jari Kurri (608). Well done, @AM34.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
