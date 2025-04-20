Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Supplies pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Matthews notched two assists, including one on the power play, and added six shots on net, four hits and two blocked shots in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Senators in Game 1.

Matthews sprung Mitch Marner for a breakaway goal in the first period, and then did work closer to the net to set up Matthew Knies' power-play tally to close the scoring. The 27-year-old Matthews was hot in April with four goals and six helpers over eight contests to close the regular season at a total of 78 points in 67 outings. The superstar center is poised to play on the top line and first power-play unit throughout Toronto's playoff run.

