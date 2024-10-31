Auston Matthews News: Three-game, five-point streak

Matthews scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 4-1 win over Seattle.

His point streak stands at three games and five points (two goals, three assists). Matthews' goal was an empty netter; he fired four shots. He continues to lead the NHL with 51 shots (11 games), and he also continues to be unlucky. Matthews has a 9.8 shooting percentage this season which is significantly below his career mark of 16.0. His time will come; be patient.