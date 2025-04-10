Fantasy Hockey
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Three helpers in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 10, 2025 at 5:54am

Matthews picked up three assists in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Lightning.

His third helper was the biggest, as the superstar center fed Matthew Knies for the OT winner. The Maple Leafs' top line of Matthews, Knies and Mitch Marner combined for all four of the team's goals on the night and nine total points, and it was Matthews' seventh multi-point performance in the last 16 games -- a stretch in which he's racked up seven goals and 21 points.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
