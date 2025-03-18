Auston Matthews News: Three points in win Monday
Matthews recorded two power-play goals and one power-play assist in Monday's 6-2 win over Calgary.
Matthews has scored three goals over his last two appearances, and the star playmaker continues to perform at a high level while anchoring Toronto's first line, as well as the first PP unit. He's cracked the scoresheet in all but two of his 12 outings, tallying six goals and 15 total points over that stretch.
