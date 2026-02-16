Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Three points vs. Germany

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Matthews recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in USA's 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2026 Olympics.

Matthews was the USA's biggest difference-maker in this win, and he continues to be the Stars and Stripes' biggest scoring weapon. Matthews led all American skaters in the group stage with five points (three goals, two assists) in three appearances.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
