Auston Matthews News: Three points vs. Germany
Matthews recorded two goals, including one on the power play, and an assist in USA's 5-1 win over Germany on Sunday in the 2026 Olympics.
Matthews was the USA's biggest difference-maker in this win, and he continues to be the Stars and Stripes' biggest scoring weapon. Matthews led all American skaters in the group stage with five points (three goals, two assists) in three appearances.
