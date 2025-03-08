Auston Matthews News: Twelve-game, 18-point streak

Matthews delivered three assists in a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night.

The points pushed Matthews' scoring streak to 12 games (three goals, 15 assists). He continues to rack up points, and he now has 56, including 23 goals, in 48 games. Matthews' shooting rate sits at a low 11.9 percent, which is well below his 15.9 career average. He's getting it done for his team, even if he's setting up more goals than scoring.