Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Auston Matthews headshot

Auston Matthews News: Twelve-game, 18-point streak

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 11:36pm

Matthews delivered three assists in a 7-4 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday night.

The points pushed Matthews' scoring streak to 12 games (three goals, 15 assists). He continues to rack up points, and he now has 56, including 23 goals, in 48 games. Matthews' shooting rate sits at a low 11.9 percent, which is well below his 15.9 career average. He's getting it done for his team, even if he's setting up more goals than scoring.

Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now